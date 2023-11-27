Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 158,727 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 111,351 shares.The stock last traded at $35.74 and had previously closed at $35.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMP

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a market cap of $776.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.87 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $43,308.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,968.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $43,308.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,968.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $43,033.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,705.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,652 shares of company stock worth $300,720. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.