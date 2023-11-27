State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 15,126 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VMware were worth $34,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Trading Up 0.4 %

VMW opened at $143.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average is $151.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

View Our Latest Report on VMW

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.