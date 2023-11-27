State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,995 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $35,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $86.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile



Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

