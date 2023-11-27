State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Cencora worth $31,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.23. 55,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $203.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

