State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Gartner worth $32,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total transaction of $105,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,140 shares of company stock worth $35,420,368. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $427.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,003. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $432.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

