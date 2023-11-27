State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $31,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 86.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 190.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of PCG stock remained flat at $18.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 801,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,821,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

