State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $29.04 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $29,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,509,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atlassian by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,032,000 after acquiring an additional 866,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.17. The company had a trading volume of 76,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $116.40 and a one year high of $215.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.28.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 5,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $1,081,883.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 108,456 shares in the company, valued at $21,396,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 5,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $1,081,883.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 108,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,396,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $1,499,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,025 shares in the company, valued at $37,482,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,109 shares of company stock worth $64,590,107. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

