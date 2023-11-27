State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $30.41 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Equifax worth $30,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $209.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.53.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

