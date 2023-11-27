State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $30.75 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Edison International worth $30,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,895,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Edison International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,270 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 120.2% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $65.67. 39,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Read Our Latest Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.