State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $30.90 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Corning worth $30,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 686,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,243,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.05. 198,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

