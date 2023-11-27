State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $35.36 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,064 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $35,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIS opened at $55.63 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

