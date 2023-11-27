State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $33.21 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 408,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,211,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of GE HealthCare Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $71.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.