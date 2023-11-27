State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,772 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $29,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 89,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,332. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

