State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,176 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $32,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after purchasing an additional 622,291 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 91.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,062,500. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.3 %

BKR stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

