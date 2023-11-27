State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of eBay worth $32,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

EBAY traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 457,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

