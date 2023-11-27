State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,399 Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. worth $33,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,502,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $68.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

