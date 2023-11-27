State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,320 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $31,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,242,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.31. 90,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,871. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

