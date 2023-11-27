State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,088 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,088 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Global Payments worth $28,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 114.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,448. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.93.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.