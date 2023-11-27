State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,510 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $29,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 92.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.92. 45,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

