State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,738 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $32,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in United Rentals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $464.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.76 and its 200-day moving average is $431.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

