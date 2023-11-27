State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,794 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of State Street worth $28,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in State Street by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

State Street Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of STT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.02. The company had a trading volume of 69,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,574. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

