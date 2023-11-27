State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 419 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $36,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,086.41 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,054.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,200.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,302.29.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

