State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,209 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $29,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $4,052,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $4,052,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,117 shares of company stock worth $6,202,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.22. 11,820,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,245,746. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 320.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.