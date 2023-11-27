State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 58,620 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Kroger worth $38,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

