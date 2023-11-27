State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,797 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $37,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.92. The company had a trading volume of 63,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,183. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

