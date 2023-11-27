State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,358 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $31,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded down $3.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $402.05. The stock had a trading volume of 43,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $426.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.70. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

