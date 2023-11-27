State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,162,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of State Street worth $231,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

State Street Trading Down 0.8 %

State Street stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 453,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,211. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

