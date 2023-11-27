Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after purchasing an additional 510,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after purchasing an additional 548,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.86. The stock had a trading volume of 259,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,036. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.