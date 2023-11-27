Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 255478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 5.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.