Stifel Nicolaus Increases PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Price Target to $5.70

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.40 to $5.70 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of PHX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.35. 66,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $123.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

