Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $77.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DVN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DVN traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,092,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $285,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 288,271 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 41,248 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 44.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Devon Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 12,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

