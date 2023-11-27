Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for November 27th (AKR, DGICA, EW, GNL, HAL, HEES, ISRG, LBTYK, PRI, TIPT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 27th:
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
