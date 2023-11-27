Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for November 27th (AKR, DGICA, EW, GNL, HAL, HEES, ISRG, LBTYK, PRI, TIPT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 27th:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.