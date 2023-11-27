Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,696 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 695% compared to the average volume of 465 call options.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens upgraded NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 325,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,861. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

