Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,888 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,184% compared to the average daily volume of 214 put options.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.94. 65,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.80 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.05.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.