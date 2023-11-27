StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COE stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.53.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

