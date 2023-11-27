StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of COE stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.53.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
