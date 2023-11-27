StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $29.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.24. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

