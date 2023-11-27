StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

EKSO stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.65. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

