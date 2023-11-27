StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $104.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

