StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance
InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.
Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
Featured Articles
