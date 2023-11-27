StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Up 0.6 %
RDI stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $41,793.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $80,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.53% of the company’s stock.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
