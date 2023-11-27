StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 0.6 %

RDI stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Reading International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $41,793.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $80,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reading International Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,634,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Reading International by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reading International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.