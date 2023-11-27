StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $343.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jill S. Upson bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,003.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill S. Upson acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,755.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,341 shares of company stock worth $129,939. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 51,619 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

