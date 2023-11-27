StockNews.com Downgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Sell

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMYT. Citigroup upped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $42.20. 547,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 175.84 and a beta of 1.15. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 709.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

