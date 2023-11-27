StockNews.com Downgrades TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

SNX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.83.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average is $96.20.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,335.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 6,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $620,633.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,849,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,227,658 shares of company stock valued at $117,346,823 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

