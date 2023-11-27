StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

