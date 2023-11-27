StockNews.com Lowers Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Hold

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ ANDE traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $50.39. 116,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Andersons has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Andersons will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $515,137.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,898,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,490.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $515,137.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,975.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Andersons by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 1,222.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

