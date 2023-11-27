StockNews.com Lowers Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CYH

Community Health Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Community Health Systems stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $392.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Community Health Systems

In other news, Director Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,671.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 16.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,239,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after buying an additional 879,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,350,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 106,494 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.