StockNews.com Lowers DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Buy

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,262. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $497.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

