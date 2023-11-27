StockNews.com Lowers Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Hold

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE KAMN traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. 99,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $573.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.05. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. Research analysts expect that Kaman will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 278,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

