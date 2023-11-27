StockNews.com Upgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to “Hold”

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LBTYK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

LBTYK stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.64. 1,616,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,238. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $22.78.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 171,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 97,553 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

