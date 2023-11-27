Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Holdings Decreased by M28 Capital Management LP

M28 Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,700 shares during the quarter. Stoke Therapeutics accounts for approximately 4.9% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M28 Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.78% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Shares of STOK remained flat at $4.02 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $179.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on STOK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

